Rapper Lil Durk is officially off the market as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend and baby mother, India Royale. The Chicago rapper got down on one knee while performing at a local radio station’s Big Jam concert in his hometown. He showered India with love first before asking the question “Do you want […]Full Article
Lil Durk And Girlfriend India Royale Just Got Engaged
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lil Durk Gets Engaged, Pops Question to India Royale During Concert
Lil Durk's finally locking it down with his longtime GF, and he definitely put the pressure on when he popped the question ... in..
TMZ.com