Dhanush: There’s no bigger high than success

​​​Actor, director, producer, writer, lyricist and singer, Dhanush wears many hats. Self-admittedly a reluctant actor, the National Award-winning South star does not only have many powerful performances to his credit, but has also charted new territories like Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor, who will be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’, talks to Bombay Times about his return to Bollywood after six years, blind faith in Aanand L Rai and the blurring of lines between Indian film industries. Excerpts…