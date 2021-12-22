Sean “Diddy” Combs has reacquired the “Sean John” men’s fashion brand that he founded in 1998, after making the winning $7.551 million bid at an auction. Diddy Reacquires “Sean John” Clothing Brand Sean P. Diddy Combs is officially back in the fashion industry. The mogul barely beat out United Ventures LLC’s $7.50 million cash offer, […]Full Article
Diddy Buys “Sean John” Back For $7.6 Million
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Diddy Reacquires Sean John Brand, Saving It From Bankruptcy
Wibbitz Top Stories
Diddy Reacquires, Sean John Brand, , Saving It From Bankruptcy.
'USA Today' reports that Sean "Diddy" Combs
has reclaimed..