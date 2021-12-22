Diddy Buys “Sean John” Back For $7.6 Million

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reacquired the “Sean John” men’s fashion brand that he founded in 1998, after making the winning $7.551 million bid at an auction. Diddy Reacquires “Sean John” Clothing Brand Sean P. Diddy Combs is officially back in the fashion industry. The mogul barely beat out United Ventures LLC’s $7.50 million cash offer, […]