Gifts given to Jacqueline will be attached by ED

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for her alleged association with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress was showered with gifts worth crores by the conman, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for his involvement in a 200 crore money laundering case. According to the latest report, the ED is going to seize all the gifts received by the actress. According to India Today, Jacqueline received gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar between December 2020 and August 2021. He had reportedly given Jacqueline two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. Nora Fatehi also reportedly got a BMW car from Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the same will be seized by the investigating agency.