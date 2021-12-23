JUST IN: FDA Authorizes Merck Covid Pill, One Day After Authorizing Pfizer’s
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Merck anti-Covid pill for emergency use, one day after doing the same for Pfizer’s.Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication..
Watch VideoU.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be..
Watch VideoPfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the Omicron variant.
