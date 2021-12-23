WATCH: The Moment Kim Potter Found Guilty in Killing of Daunte Wright
Published
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of 1st and 2nd degree manslaughter on Thursday for the death of Daunte Wright.Full Article
Published
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of 1st and 2nd degree manslaughter on Thursday for the death of Daunte Wright.Full Article
Kim Potter -- the MN cop on trial for shooting and killing Daunte Wright -- has just been found guilty of manslaughter. The jury..
Watch VideoThe suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Friday that the traffic stop "just..
Watch VideoPolice officers who stopped Daunte Wright were legally bound to arrest him after discovering a warrant for an..