Peter Dinklage Blasts Criticism of His Role As Hervé Villechaize: ‘People Trying To Be Politically Correct Were Politically Wrong’

Actor Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones fame says criticisms he received from the “politically correct” for playing Hervé Villechaize were horribly misplaced. Dinklage starred in the 2018 film “My Dinner With Hervé,” where he played the role of Hervé Villechaize, a French actor and painter. Dinklage explained that critics were wrongly outraged that a […]