Chris Noth Accused By A 4th Woman Of Sexual Assault
Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile said the actor “sexually victimized” her in 2002 by forcibly pulling her to him, kissing her and grabbing her breasts.Full Article
Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile said the "Sex and the City" star threatened to ruin her career if she came forward about the alleged..
The scandal began when 'The Hollywood Reporter' detailed sexual assault allegations made by two women.