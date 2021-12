Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ premiered on a streaming platform today. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this entertainer has fallen prey to piracy. Within hours of its digital release, ‘Atrangi Re’ was made available for free download by notorious websites. According to a news portal, the movie is available for download on illegal piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and MovieRulz among others.