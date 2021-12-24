Movie Review: Don't Look Up - 3.5/5
Published
Adam McKay's trademark storytelling loses some satirical sting with tonal shifts and subplots but its fascinating ensemble and premise make for a timely watch.Full Article
Published
Adam McKay's trademark storytelling loses some satirical sting with tonal shifts and subplots but its fascinating ensemble and premise make for a timely watch.Full Article
The much awaited movie of the year 2021 '83' is out in the theatres now. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, 83 presents a..