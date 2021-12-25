‘83 box office collection day 1

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 has made a decent start at the box office. This sports drama has received a thundering response from Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore circuits. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film has raked in 14.50 crore on its first day. Multiplexes in major cities have added massively to the film’s collection. In fact the collection of ’83 is just 10-20 per cent less than what ‘Sooryavanshi’ earned on its opening day.