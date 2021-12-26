Alex Jones Slams Trump for Supporting Covid-19 Vaccines: Either ‘Ignorant’ or ‘The Most Evil Man Who Has Ever Lived’
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lit into former President Donald Trump on Saturday for his recent statements supporting the Covid-19 vaccinations. “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump,” Jones said. Jones continued: You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed, or […]Full Article