Popular playback singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam passed away due to ill health on Sunday night (December 26). According to reports, Manikka Vinayagam was under treatment for the past few days, and the 78-year-old singer breathed his last after suffering from a heart attack yesterday. The demise of the ace singer has saddened Kollywood, and several celebrities have been paying homage to the departed soul.