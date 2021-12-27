Dharmendra: Called Salman after snake bite incident

Dharmendra: Called Salman after snake bite incident

IndiaTimes

Published

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently revealed that he had instantly called up Salman Khan after the news of his snake bite was reported. When a Twitter user asked Dharmendra to wish Salman Khan on his birthday today, the veteran actor replied, “Salman is like a son to me…. He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his Birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine.”

Full Article