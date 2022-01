RocNation is leveling up its roster with its newest signee, Reuben Vincent. The 20-year-old rapper/producer is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and has two projects, 2017’s “Myers Park” and 2020’s “Boy Meets World”, under his belt. Reuben announced his signing to his 18,000 followers on Instagram with the comment: “Dreams come true. 💎 Welcome to JamRoc” […]