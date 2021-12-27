Richard Marcinko, the Legendary Fighter who Founded the Navy’s SEAL Team Six, Dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, who was the founder and first commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team Six, died at age 81 on Saturday. “Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko,” Matt […]

