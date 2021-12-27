Richard Marcinko, who was the founder and first commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team Six, died at age 81 on Saturday. “Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko,” Matt […]Full Article
Richard Marcinko, the Legendary Fighter who Founded the Navy’s SEAL Team Six, Dies at 81
