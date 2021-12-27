Stuart Stevens Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper ‘Every Level of the Republican Party was Involved’ in Planning Jan. 6: This Was Not an ‘Impromptu Event’
Former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens told CNN’s Jake Tapper that “every level of the Republican Party was involved” in planning the events of January 6th. Stevens, a prominent “Never Trump” conservative, offered commentary as the House Select Committee seeks to subpoena records and obtain the testimony of a growing list of GOP members of Congress […]Full Article