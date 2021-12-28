'Pushpa’ Hindi enjoys a good 2nd week at BO

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ is not just being showered with love but is minting big money at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is enjoying a glorious run in its second week. The film recorded a very good growth on its second Monday, with collections that were higher than the second Friday. According to Boxofficeindia.com ‘Pushpa’ (Hindi) earned 2.75 crore on Monday, taking its 11 day total to a whopping Rs 39.91 crore.