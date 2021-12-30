Dr. Dre’s Ex Nicole Young Wins A Cool $100 Million In Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre has settled his divorce case, striking a property settlement agreement with his ex-wife after a months-long battle and salacious revelations about their marital life. Though Nicole Young didn’t ball out like Jeff Bezos’ ex who netted $60 billion, California’s divorce law favored her to the tune of a cool $100 million. Nicole Young Wins […]

