Burj Khalifa lights up to mark V's B'day
Published
Kim Taehyung became the first K-Pop idol to have his photos light up the Burj Khalifa for two consecutive years, and the BTS singer's Chinese fan club is to thank.Full Article
Published
Kim Taehyung became the first K-Pop idol to have his photos light up the Burj Khalifa for two consecutive years, and the BTS singer's Chinese fan club is to thank.Full Article
Bollywood sensations Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath,..