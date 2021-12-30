Emma Watson has revealed that she almost left her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise amid struggles with stardom as a teenager.Full Article
Emma Watson Reveals She Almost Left Harry Potter Franchise
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Emma Watson: So haderte sie mit ihrer Rolle in "Harry Potter"
Spot on News STUDIO
"Ich hatte Angst", erzählt Emma Watson im neuen "Harry Potter"-Special. Es stand wohl nicht immer fest, dass sie ans Set..
Advertisement
More coverage
Emma Watson 'overwhelmed' as Harry Potter stars reunite for first time in years
Sky News
Emma Watson says she felt "quite overwhelmed" before reuniting with members of the original cast of the Harry Potter movies for a..