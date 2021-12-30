A member of the Māori people made history last week as the first member of an indigenous group in New Zealand to present the news in primetime while sporting a tattoo from her tribe.Full Article
Kiwi Woman Makes History As First Māori News Presenter With Traditional Chin Tattoo
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Māori woman makes history anchoring mainstream news broadcast
Oriini Kaipara has made history after stepping in to anchor for Newshub Live at 6pm, a mainstream New Zealand news..
In The Know Wibbitz