Jack Harlow is calling for a police officer to be fired after graphic footage showed the officer grabbing a young woman by the neck after one of his shows. Jack Harlow Wants Cop Fired For Assaulting Fan In a statement shared via Instagram with a brief clip of the incident in question, Harlow explained that […]Full Article
Jack Harlow Calls For Firing Of A Cop Caught Grabbing Black Woman By The Neck
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jack Harlow Wants Cop Fired for Putting Hands on Black Woman's Neck at Concert
Jack Harlow is gunning for a cop who put his hands on the neck of a woman who wanted to see Jack's show. Video of the woman..
TMZ.com