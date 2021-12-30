Jack Harlow Calls For Firing Of A Cop Caught Grabbing Black Woman By The Neck

Jack Harlow Calls For Firing Of A Cop Caught Grabbing Black Woman By The Neck

SOHH

Published

Jack Harlow is calling for a police officer to be fired after graphic footage showed the officer grabbing a young woman by the neck after one of his shows. Jack Harlow Wants Cop Fired For Assaulting Fan In a statement shared via Instagram with a brief clip of the incident in question, Harlow explained that […]

Full Article