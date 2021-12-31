Stunning videos have emerged from the fires that have ravaged neighborhoods in Boulder County, Colorado Thursday. High winds, some reportedly reaching up to 110 miles-per-hour, fueled multiple grass fires across Boulder County on Thursday, resulting in the Boulder Emergency Operations Center ordering residents to evacuate at first sight of flames. Boulder, Colorado, which is located at […]Full Article
Apocalyptic Videos Emerge from Boulder Fire: ‘I Don’t Know if My Home is Still There’
