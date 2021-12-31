Cultural icon Betty White has died at the age of 99, TMZ has reported. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the former Golden Girls star died at her home on Friday morning. White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. She was born on […]Full Article
Betty White Dies at 99
