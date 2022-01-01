Akshay welcomes 2022 in a spiritual way

Akshay Kumar welcomed New Year in a spiritual manner. The actor welcomed 2022 in Maldives where he is vacationing with his family. Known to be an early riser, Akshay greeted the first sunrise of 2022 while chanting the Gayatri Mantra. “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!” Akshay had captioned the video.