Jacqueline Fernandez hit headlines recently when her name cropped up during the questioning of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case. Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline, which have been seized by the investigating agency. Cozy pictures of Sukesh and Jacqueline had also gone viral on the internet.