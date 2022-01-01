Taapsee celebrates NY with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu enjoyed a low-key party on Friday as she welcomed 2022 with boyfriend Mathias Boe and family. Mathias shared a glimpse of his New Year celebration which featured Taapsee and her sister Shagun. Taapsee and Mathias twinned in white for the bash. The ‘Pink’ actress had also shared a picture from their celebration and captioned it, “Bringing it in with lot of love! And hoping for the same love back from 2022! #FromUs #ToYou #2021To2022 #HappyNewYear.”