Shilpa's post to gear up for Monday

Shilpa Shetty indulged in all sorts of sweets as a part of her New Year binge. We know this from the sneak peek of the supper she gave on her Insta stories. The actress had recently returned from a family vacation in Mussoorie. They welcomed the New Year at their residence in Mumbai. On the first day of the year, Shilpa indulged in some motivational reading and shared a picture of a page from the book. There was an inspiring message to not fret about the problems of life, and rather simply breathe.