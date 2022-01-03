Deepika's 'Gehraiyaan' event cancelled

Bollywood had resurrected and was all gung-ho to promote films and release entertainer at the box office. But with the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases and Omicron spread in the country, the industry is slowly retracting. A gala event was being planned in Alibaug for the trailer launch of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’. However, this has been called off due to the rise in cases. ‘Gehraiyaan’ is set for an OTT release and it remains to be seen how the film will be promoted now.