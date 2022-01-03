'Harry Potter' Reunion Accidentally Mixes Up Emma Watson With Another Famous Emma
Published
Producers thanked fans for alerting them that Emma Roberts’ childhood photo had been included in the HBO Max special.Full Article
Published
Producers thanked fans for alerting them that Emma Roberts’ childhood photo had been included in the HBO Max special.Full Article
The producers of the 'Harry Potter' reunion special addressed the mix-up in a statement made on Sunday.
#reunionemmawatson #harrypotter #tomfelton