Trump Slams Twitter After Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspension: ‘Disgrace to Democracy’
Former President Donald Trump slammed Twitter as a “disgrace to democracy” on Monday, just a day after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was permanently banned from the platform. “We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told New York Times reporter Davey Alba on Sunday. “We’ve been […]Full Article