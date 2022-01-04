Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for Covid-19
Goldberg`s diagnosis was revealed by Joy Behar, one of her co-hosts on `The View`, during a broadcast on Monday, reports variety.comFull Article
Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19.
Whoopi Goldberg's cohost Joy Behar made the announcement on Monday, January 3.
