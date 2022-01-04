Albany District Attorney David Soares announced that his office won't pursue a criminal sex charge against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.Full Article
BREAKING: Albany DA Says Andrew Cuomo Won’t Be Prosecuted for Groping Charge
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Groping charge against former New York Govenor Andrew Cuomo dropped
New Zealand Herald
Albany's top prosecutor said he is dropping a criminal charge accusing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of fondling an..
-
Albany County district attorney won't move forward with groping case against Andrew Cuomo
Upworthy
-
Albany DA declines to prosecute former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on forcible touching charge
Upworthy
-
Prosecutor drops forcible touching charge against Andrew Cuomo
Washington Post
-
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Albany DA drops groping charge against former Gov. Cuomo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany's top prosecutor says he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of..
PIX 11
Albany DA Drops Criminal Charge Against Andrew Cuomo For Allegedly Groping Brittany Commisso
Cuomo had been expected to appear in court Friday to enter a plea on misdemeanor charges of groping former aide Brittany..
CBS 2