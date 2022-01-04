Sonu Nigam, family test positive for COVID
Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, on Tuesday, announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law.Full Article
The singer uploaded a video on his Instagram account and shared the news with his fans and followers.