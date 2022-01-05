Fans wish Big B a speedy recovery

Everyday Amitabh Bachchan has a date with his fans, as he pens his thoughts in a daily blog. However on Monday night, the veteran actor posted just one line and left fans worrying about his health. “dealing with some domestic Covid situations .. will connect later ..” wrote Amitabh Bachchan and left fans with a promotional video. Worried fans of the actor have thronged his post with ‘get well soon’ comments, while the ‘covid situation’ remains unclear.