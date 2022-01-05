Jon Stewart Calls Out Antisemitic Caricatures In 'Harry Potter'
Published
"It’s a wizarding world where ... we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl… and who should run the bank? Jews,” said the former “Daily Show” host.Full Article
Published
"It’s a wizarding world where ... we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl… and who should run the bank? Jews,” said the former “Daily Show” host.Full Article
The TV show host and political commentator points out Rowling's use of antisemitic caricatures in the Harry Potter films.