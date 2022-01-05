George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot While Sleeping In Houston Apartment

George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot While Sleeping In Houston Apartment

SOHH

Published

George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was shot and wounded on New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed. The Houston Police Department has opened an internal probe into its “delayed response” to the shooting. George Floyd’s Niece Shot On New Years Several shots were fired into an apartment just before 3 a.m. on Saturday while […]

Full Article