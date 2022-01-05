George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece was shot and wounded on New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed. The Houston Police Department has opened an internal probe into its “delayed response” to the shooting. George Floyd’s Niece Shot On New Years Several shots were fired into an apartment just before 3 a.m. on Saturday while […]Full Article
George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot While Sleeping In Houston Apartment
George Floyd's niece, 4, shot on New Year's Day while sleeping in Houston apartment
George Floyd's 4-year-old niece was shot and wounded on New Year's Day as she slept in her bed, family members..
George Floyd's four-year-old great-niece shot in her bed during 'targeted attack' survives
George Floyd's 4-year-old niece hit by stray bullet on New Year's Day
George Floyd's niece Arianna, 4, shot in bed at family home
George Floyd's 4-year-old grandniece shot early on New Year's Day: sources
George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Niece Shot in Houston, On the Mend
George Floyd's young niece is on the mend after what seems like a targeted attack on family members in his hometown of Houston...
