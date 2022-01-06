After a lengthy negotiation, the New York Times Co has agreed to acquire The Athletic for nearly $550 million, in a deal first reported by Jessica Toonkel of The Information. The deal will help the New York Times reach its goal of hitting 10 million digital subscribers by 2025. As of Sept. 30, the Times […]Full Article
New York Times Reportedly Buying Sports Site The Athletic for $550 Million
