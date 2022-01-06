McConnell Condemns Democrats for ‘Trying to Exploit’ Jan. 6 Anniversary, Blames ‘Criminals’ for Capitol Riot, But Somehow Doesn’t Mention Trump
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement Thursday recognizing the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, blaming an anonymous group of "criminals" for the violence and condemning Democrats for "trying to exploit" the anniversary to "damage" the Senate — but never mentioning former President Donald Trump. McConnell began […]