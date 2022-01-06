One year ago today, a horde of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. After marching from then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, they used pipes, baseball bats, bear spray, metal barriers, and other weapons to beat back police. They eventually breached the Capitol Building, where lawmakers had assembled to certify Electoral College votes for […]Full Article
Most Shocking Photos of Chaos and Violence as Pro-Trump Rioters Ransacked U.S Capitol
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
January 6 in photos: How the insurrection unfolded in real time
Photos show the chaos and disarray of January 6 when a mob of pro-Trump rioters descended upon the Capitol as lawmakers certified..
Business Insider