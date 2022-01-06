Antonio Brown is not about to be out here looking crazy. The former Buccaneers wide receiver has provided receipts to prove his claims of being pressured by coaches to perform on an injured ankle. Antonio Brown Shares Text Conversation with Coach Antonio Brown made headlines this week after a wild scene on the sidelines of […]Full Article
Antonio Brown Shows Receipts To Prove Coaches Pressured Him To Play On Injured Ankle
