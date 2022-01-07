Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorce finalised, TV couple ends 9 years of marriage!

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorce finalised, TV couple ends 9 years of marriage!

Zee News

Published

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012, after years of courtship. They were one of the most sought-after telly couples.

Full Article