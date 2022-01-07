Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94
Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, has died at the age at 94, according to a source close to...Full Article
Sidney Poitier, , Oscar-Winning Actor, , Dead at 94.
Fox News reports that the star's death was confirmed by the Bahamian..
The Oscar-winning and ground-breaking actor Sir Sidney Poitier has died.