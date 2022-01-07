Rooney Mara Set To Play Audrey Hepburn In New Apple TV+ Biopic
Many on Twitter said they wanted "Emily In Paris" star Lily Collins to play the entertainment icon.Full Article
The forthcoming film about movie star, humanitarian and style icon Hepburn will be directed by the Call Me By Your Name film-maker..
The actress will also produce the project with Michael Mitnick writing the script.
