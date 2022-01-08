Jacqueline-Sukesh's new pic goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s new picture has gone viral on the internet. The couple is snapped in a mushy moment with Jacqueline showing off a love bite on her neck. Previously too, several romantic pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh have been leaked on the internet. Jacqueline has been in the news after she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.