A researcher in Cyprus has reportedly discovered a strain of Covid-19 that combines the Delta and Omicron variants. According to Bloomberg News, the discovery was dubbed “Deltacron.” Leondios Kostrikis, a biological sciences professor at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, told Sigma TV on Friday that “there are […]Full Article
‘Deltacron’ Covid Variant That Combines Delta and Omicron Reportedly Discovered in Cyprus
New 'Deltacron' coronavirus variant discovered in Cyprus
A new variant has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant, together with 10 mutations from Omicron.
