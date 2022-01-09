‘Deltacron’ Covid Variant That Combines Delta and Omicron Reportedly Discovered in Cyprus

‘Deltacron’ Covid Variant That Combines Delta and Omicron Reportedly Discovered in Cyprus

Mediaite

A researcher in Cyprus has reportedly discovered a strain of Covid-19 that combines the Delta and Omicron variants. According to Bloomberg News, the discovery was dubbed “Deltacron.” Leondios Kostrikis, a biological sciences professor at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, told Sigma TV on Friday that “there are […]

