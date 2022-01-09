Vicky Kaushal requests Aanand L. Rai to cast him in director`s next film

He added, "@dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next Film Sir, please!"

