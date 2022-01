Actor and producer Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu, the elder brother of Mahesh Babu was one of the most talented actors and took Tollywood by storm at a young age itself. Ramesh Babu tragically died at the age of 56 on Saturday in Hyderabad. He was suffering from liver-related ailments for years. To play last respect to him, here are some facts that most people don’t know about the actor: