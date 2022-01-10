Jim Jordan Will Not Cooperate With Jan. 6 Committee Investigation, Complains Request ‘Continues This Democrat Obsession’
Published
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on Sunday that he will not cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, claiming the request “violates core Constitutional principles.” In a letter to the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Jordan labeled the probe as a “Democrat obsession.” “The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations […]Full Article